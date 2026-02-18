Give Now
Quality of Life

Fallen tree delays Blue Line Trolleys in Chula Vista

By City News Service
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:28 PM PST
A Blue Line MTS Trolley train in Barrio Logan, San Diego, Feb. 21, 2018.
Matt Hoffman
/
KPBS
A Blue Line MTS Trolley train in Barrio Logan, San Diego, Feb. 21, 2018.

Blue Line Trolley commuters were delayed Wednesday because of a tree that fell near the E Street Station in Chula Vista.

The downed tree led to service disruption around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System.

The Blue Line runs between the UTC Transit Center in La Jolla through downtown San Diego to the Mexican border, including National City and San Ysidro.

Transit crews were working to resolve delays as soon as possible, MTS officials said.

It was unclear what caused the downed tree, but strong gusts in the area might have been the culprit.

No injuries were reported.

Quality of Life Transportation

