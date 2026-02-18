Thousands without power in South Bay amid multiple outages

Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power Wednesday following multiple outages reported across the South Bay.

The main outages were reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the Chula Vista area, according to the utility.

At least 4,400 customers were without service as of 8:15 a.m., with restoration estimated by 11 a.m., SDG&E officials said.

Smaller outages also affected customers in Lemon Grove, Valley Center, Encinitas, El Cajon and La Mesa.

The cause of the outages was not immediately known, although strong winds and heavy storms across the county this week may have contributed.