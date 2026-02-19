Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Finest Cover Art
The Finest

Topeka Clementine performs live at KPBS and talks cooking, art, viral moments and music as action

 February 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM PST
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Joe McDonald / Video Producer and Editor
Ways To Subscribe
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
1 of 6
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
2 of 6
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine sings during a live patio performance at KPBS on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
3 of 6
Audience members watch Topeka Clementine perform during a pop-up concert on the KPBS patio on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
4 of 6
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine plays an indie-rock set on the KPBS patio on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
5 of 6
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine leads a song during a live concert at KPBS on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur
Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio in San Diego on Oct. 8, 2025.
6 of 6
San Diego's Topeka Clementine performs during a live set on the KPBS patio on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur

San Diego's Topeka Clementine brought the KPBS patio to life with a performance as part of the Sundrenched Sounds live music series — spontaneous, communal and emotionally charged. Blending sharp storytelling with sing-along moments and unexpected humor, the set moved seamlessly between intimate confession and collective call to action.

Watch Topeka Clementine's full live performance

We sat down afterward with Kai Simovich, the musician behind Topeka Clementine, to talk about the project's remarkable output and what it really means to go viral. Named after a street corner in Oceanside tied to grassroots mutual aid, Topeka Clementine channels community care directly into the music.

A close-up of the four-string cigar box guitar used by Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine during a KPBS patio performance on Oct. 8, 2025.
Riley Arthur
/
KPBS
A close-up of the four-string cigar box guitar used by Kai Simovich of Topeka Clementine during a KPBS patio performance on Oct. 8, 2025.

Kai shares how recent personal loss reshaped their songwriting, including the creation of "Feed the Trees," a meditation on grief, inheritance and how life carries forward. Through relentless creativity, collective energy and performance, Topeka Clementine's music insists on hope, even in heavy times.

Guest:

Mentioned in this episode:

The Finest, Episode 31
Topeka Clementine performs live at KPBS and talks cooking, art, viral moments and music as action

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

Tags

The Finest The FinestMusicCookingFoodAsian Pacific IslanderSan Diego

The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.