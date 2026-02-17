Winter Storm Delivers Rain, Mountain Snow to San Diego Area

A blustery winter storm that moved into the Southland early this week brought more significant rainfall to the San Diego area today along with flurries of mountain snow.

As of midday Tuesday, the bands of dark clouds had delivered precipitation amounts ranging from less than a tenth of an inch to over 3 1/2 inches across the county, the National Weather Service reported.

The unsettled atmospheric system also generated stiff winds and widespread overnight lightning ground strikes, including one that set fire to scores of trees in Escondido, authorities said.

Over a 48-hour span ending at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS, the chilly storm dropped 3.52 inches of moisture at Lake Cuyamaca; 3.26 in Pine Hills; 3.16 in Julian; 2.38 on Volcan Mountain; 2.23 at Henshaw Dam; 2.15 in Mesa Grande; 2.14 in Pine Valley; 2.08 in Skyline Ranch; and 2.02 on Mount Woodson.

Other precipitation tallies from the period include 1.96 inches in Harbison Canyon; 1.9 in San Diego Country Estates; 1.89 on Palomar Mountain; 1.88 in Ramona; 1.84 in Barona; 1.81 in Descanso; 1.8 in Flinn Springs; 1.79 at Lake Wohlford; 1.72 in Valley Center; 1.7 on Otay Mountain; 1.6 at Miramar Lake; 1.58 in Oak Grove; 1.57 in Alpine; 1.53 at Cactus County Park; 1.52 in Santee; and 1.51 in Granite Hills and La Mesa.

Also among the local rainfall totals were 1.49 inches in Poway; 1.47 in Escondido; 1.39 in Kearny Mesa; 1.37 in Carlsbad; 1.34 in San Marcos; 1.32 in Rancho Bernardo; 1.31 in Campo; 1.26 in Carlsbad; 1.24 on Mount Laguna; 1.2 in Warner Springs; 1.19 in Mission Valley; 1.18 in Bonsall; 1.07 at Brown Field Municipal Airport; 1.03 at San Diego International Airport; 0.99 in San Onofre; 0.97 in Vista; 0.92 at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport; 0.76 in National City and Point Loma; 0.72 in Chula Vista; 0.68 in Oceanside; 0.57 at Naval Air Station North Island; 0.34 in Borrego Springs; 0.32 in Valley Center; 0.19 in Canebrake; 0.17 in Agua Caliente; and 0.09 in Ocotillo Wells.

Additionally, three inches of snow was reported at Mount Laguna Lodge, according to the weather service.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, lightning sparked a fire that set roughly 100 trees ablaze at a nursery in the 14000 block of Highland Valley Road, east of Lake Hodges and north of Rancho Bernardo, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. No structural damages or injuries were reported.

The storm will continue to produce intermittent rainfall and mountain snow into Thursday, along with high winds, forecasters said. Gusts up to 75 mph are expected over the period along the east-facing mountain slopes, according to the National Weather Service.

Very large ocean waves are likely through Friday, with the rough surf peaking Tuesday and Wednesday across west-facing beaches, the NWS advised.

Friday through Monday will be warmer and drier with high temperatures climbing to about five degrees above average, according to meteorologists.

