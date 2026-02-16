Carlsbad-based company says it's ready to begin mass production of solar-powered cars

<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I'm Lawrence K. Jackson … it's MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH

FOUR SAN DIEGO UNIFIED ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS ARE FINALISTS FOR A 20-26 AMERICA'S BEST SCHOOLS AWARD

THE LIST IS PUT TOGETHER BY SDSU'S NATIONAL CENTER FOR URBAN

SCHOOL TRANSFORMATION ALSO KNOWN AS N-C-U-S-T

SEQUOIA ELEMENTARY IN CLAIREMONT,

GARFIELD ELEMENTARY IN NORTH PARK,

NYE ELEMENTARY IN VALENCIA PARK

AND DEWEY ELEMENTARY IN POINT LOMA ALL EARNED A FINALIST SPOT

THE N-C-U-S-T AWARD CRITERIA REQUIRES THAT EVERY RACIAL,

ETHNIC AND INCOME GROUP IN THE SCHOOL EXCEED AVERAGE STATE-WIDE PROFICIENCY LEVELS

ATTENDANCE RATES MUST ALSO STAY ABOVE NINETY-TWO PERCENT

BRONZE, SILVER AND GOLD WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN MAY AFTER A VISIT IS MADE TO EACH CAMPUS

#######

NATIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE SOUTH BAY IS ALSO RECEIVING A PRETTY HUGE HONOR

THE DISTRICT HAS LANDED ON THE 20-26 CALIFORNIA GREEN RIBBON

SCHOOLS LIST

NATIONAL IS ONE OF ONLY FIVE DISTRICTS EARNING THE HIGHEST

LEVEL AWARD OF A "20-26 GREEN ACHIEVER"

ITS BEING AWARDED FOR ITS ENVIRONMENTAL LITERACY,

PROMOTION OF HEALTH AND OUTSTANDING CONSERVATION EFFORTS

SOME OF THE DISTRICTS ACCOMPLISHMENTS INCLUDE RE-DIRECTING MORE THAN ONE THOUSAND TONS OF WASTE AND SAVING MORE THAN ONE MILLION GALLONS OF WATER OVER THE LAST DECADE

THE DISTRICT ALSO SAYS PARTNERSHIPS WITH COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS HAVE ALLOWED FAMILIES TO BRING SUSTAINABILITY PRACTICES HOME WITH THEM AS WELL

#######

A NEW U-S-D INITIATIVE IS LOOKING TO MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON STUDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THE CARCERAL SYSTEM

THE JUSTICE-FORWARD PROGRAM WANTS TO HELP THOSE STUDENTS FIND JOBS WITHIN THE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SECTOR

THOSE BEHIND THE PROGRAM SAY STUDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN INCARCERATED CAN PROVIDE VALUABLE INSIGHT INTO THE JUSTICE SYSTEM

ACCORDING TO A UNIVERSITY STATEMENT, THE INITIATIVE ALSO AIMS TO LOWER THE RATES OF REOFFENDERS

THE INITIATIVE REQUIRES EACH STUDENT TO COMPLETE A PAID

SEMESTER-LONG PRACTICE COURSE WITH A JUSTICE SYSTEM AGENCY

OR ORGANIZATION

######

#########

CARLSBAD-BASED APTERA (ap-terra) MOTORS IS READY TO BRING ITS SOLAR-POWERED CAR INTO MASS PRODUCTION.

AS NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NYUGEN TELLS US … YOU COULD COMMUTE FROM HOME TO WORK AND BACK WITHOUT RE-CHARGING THE CAR.

SOLARCAR 1(AN) trt: 0:52 soq

If you see the Aptera cruising down the road … you may think it’s something straight out of the Jetsons.

Aptera CEO Chris Anthony says the slick three-wheel, two-seater car was designed to glide through the air for maximum efficiency.

“it looks much more like a fish than a box. And that's because our first principle is make it super aerodynamic, make it lightweight.”

And it’s also designed to be energy efficient. The car gets 400 miles to the charge.

but with solar panel roof and dashboard, you may never need to charge it for everyday driving.

“So every time it's out in the sun catches those photons, it turns them into electrons and charges your high voltage battery pack. So you can drive, drive, drive anytime it's out in the sun.”

The car costs 40-thousand dollars and is expected to be rolling off the production line by the end of the year.

Anthony says 50-thousand vehicles have already been pre-ordered.

TEACHERS IN SAN DIEGO’S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT HAVE CALLED OFF A STRIKE PLANNED FOR FEBRUARY 26TH.

EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS SAN DIEGO UNIFIED AND ITS TEACHERS UNION HAVE AGREED TO NEW SUPPORTS FOR SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHERS.

The agreement gives special education teachers more time to catch up on meetings and paperwork. It also gives teachers automatic, monthly stipends if their caseloads are over the agreed-upon limit.

WEINBERG

We have been bargaining with the district for over a year on our platform to win supports, particularly for our special education teachers.

Kyle Weinberg is president of the San Diego Education Association.

WEINBERG

This was a huge victory for them to be able to have these improvements in place at schools throughout the district.

The union also reached a tentative agreement with the district on a new three-year contract.

The agreement promises no teacher layoffs and a 5% wage increase once the state provides funding for it. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

AN IMPERIAL BEACH CITY COUNCILMEMBER IS RAISING PRIVACY CONCERNS AS THE CITY CONSIDERS CRACKING DOWN ON ELECTRIC BIKES.

I-NEWSOURCE INTERN ROMAN FONG SAYS IT COMES AS SOME CITIES ACROSS SAN DIEGO COUNTY HAVE IMPLEMENTED E-BIKE AGE RESTRICTIONS.

IBEBIKES 1 00:42 "...Intern Roman Fong"

Unlike other cities in the county Imperial Beach leaders appear unlikely to ban kids under 12 from riding e-bikes.

That’s because an age limit would trigger state law requiring the city to report the perceived age, race, and gender of riders who get pulled over.

Councilmember Jack Fisher expressed his concerns about the reporting requirements at a city meeting last month.

FISHER: “That is absolutely absurd and way too intrusive for the state. I would like to find out what the heck they think they would do with that information.” (00:07)

Instead, the city may regulate sidewalks and areas with higher speed limits.

For KPBS, I’m inewsource intern Roman Fong.

I-NEWSOURCE IS AN INDEPENDENTLY FUNDED, NONPROFIT PARTNER OF KPBS.

EL CAJON CITY COUNCILMEMBER GARY KENDRICK ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY HE’S MAKING THE JUMP FROM BEING A LIFELONG REPUBLICAN TO DEMOCRAT WHEN HE RUNS FOR REELECTION.

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SPOKE WITH KENDRICK ABOUT THIS MOVE AND HIS REFLECTIONS ON EL CAJON POLITICS.

A WARNING, THIS Q&A INCLUDES GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS OF THE HOLOCAUST.

ECDEMOCRAT (4:33) SOC

EA: I want to kick off this conversation with the latest news. You made the recent decision on Tuesday to leave the Republican Party and run for re-election as a Democrat. In announcing that move, you said quote "Moments of consequence call for clarity and action" end quote. What was the moment of consequence and why did you decide that leaving the party was your only option?

GK: Well, I've been trying to change the party from within for many years back to being more moderate and not hateful towards minorities. And actually what led to that is going back to my childhood when I was 12 years old and my mom was telling me about growing up in Czechoslovakia and then the Nazis came in. A bunch of her friends and her boss were drug away by the Gestapo never to be seen again. And then my grandfather took me to the Dachau concentration camp that was converted into a museum... And then he took me to the gas chamber which was disguised as showers. He pointed out the scratches in the middle of the ceiling. And that's where as people died, it formed a pyramid and they would scratch at the ceiling for air. That was probably a little too young for someone my age, but it stuck with me my whole life.

EA: What are the parallels that you see between that era and now. Why has it been important for you to recognize that history, your family's history, during this moment?

GK: Well, my family's history is, really, the world history and the fascists are always looking for a scapegoat. So, what's happened now is that the MAGA wing of the Republican Party has taken over the party. And I just can't handle that anymore.

EA: It's my understanding that you were the longest serving Republican in municipal office in San Diego County, 50 years of dedication to that party.

GK: Well, I've been a Republican for 50 years and I've been a Republican elected official for 28 years.

EA: I know that you say that this was a moment of consequence, but has it been building for you? For example, a year ago, was this something that you would have…

GK: A year ago, I voted against the resolution that the mayor of El Cajon and Phil Ortiz proposed, then it passed. And we had a lot of people show up, people crying in the audience. Kids are afraid to go to school because they're afraid their parents won't be there when they get back. Pregnant women are afraid to go to the doctor because they're afraid they might get arrested, and even if they're citizens, hassled because their skin is brown. This should not be happening in America, but right now the council majority doesn't think that's a big deal.

EA: In this past year, what has been the impact on the community with the council's decision to say El Cajon is not a sanctuary city?

GK: Well, I would say that it has affected everyone in El Cajon and there's a lot of fear in the city and this has completely changed the reputation of El Cajon. People are afraid to come to the city because they know how the city council voted. That was big news. You know, Santee didn't do it, Poway didn't do it and they're Republican-led cities. They knew better.

EA: Why did it feel right to go to the Democratic Party? Why not be independent?

GK: Well, the Democratic Party prides itself on civil rights and human rights. And I pride myself on those issues also. You know, the Republican Party has changed in the last 50 years since I became a Republican. And it's no longer a party of the people. It's a party for the elites.

EA: Tell me a bit more about this change over the last 50 years in the Republican Party in San Diego. How have you seen it change?

GK: Well, the Republicans years ago were always saying, "We need to make the tent bigger, bring more people in." They've done exactly the opposite. If you don't look like them, they don't treat you very well... I have to protect the citizens of El Cajon and I have to show other Republicans that are disgusted with the party that it's okay to change.

THAT WAS KPBS REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SPEAKING WITH EL CAJON CITY COUNCILMEMBER GARY KENDRICK.

