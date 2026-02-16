Give Now
How does the partial government shutdown impact San Diego?

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published February 16, 2026 at 5:43 PM PST
Leer en español

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security was paused Saturday after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement over Democratic demands of stricter oversight of immigration agents.

The freeze impacts payroll across the department. That means hundreds of TSA agents and Coast Guardsmen in San Diego will go without pay.

Thanks to an infusion of funds from last summer's "Big Beautiful Bill," immigration enforcement will continue.

NPR reported Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents' pay will likely be unaffected. They were also paid during last year's 43-day shutdown.

Robert Mack is a lead TSA officer and union steward in San Diego. He told KPBS media partner 10 News he hopes this shutdown is shorter than that.

"We ... just got our paycheck," Mack said. "So hopefully it'll be taken care of within the next week or so."

The impasse is over Democratic demands that immigration agents wear body cams and stop wearing masks.

The Trump administration as well as Republican lawmakers have said agents have been doxed and harassed and need to remain anonymous to do their jobs.

Congress is in recess until Feb. 23.

Most workers at the Transportation Safety Administration, Coast Guard and Secret Service are deemed essential by the government and will be expected to continue working regardless of the payroll situation.

"It’s a hope-for-the-best, prepare-for-the-worst kind of situation," Mack told 10 News.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
