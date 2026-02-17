More rain expected later today in San Diego County

Showers are expected to return to San Diego County later Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday morning, with another bout of light rain expected the following night as well.

Strong winds are expected late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday, with peak gusts below the desert slopes of the mountains as high as 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Very large waves are expected across coastal waters through Friday, with surf peaking Tuesday and Wednesday across west-facing beaches. High surf advisories and beach hazard statements are in effect for all coasts.

Gales will redevelop Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday, generating hazardous boating conditions.

Monday morning produced the heaviest rain of three separate storm systems moving through Southern California this week. Forecasters said ponding of water on roads and minor street flooding in urban areas is possible during this week's storms, especially the San Diego River through Mission Valley.

The storms are also bringing heavy snow to the mountains above 6,000 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions through Thursday in local mountains, the NWS said. Snow levels as low as 3,500 to 4,000 feet are expected Wednesday night and may result in light accumulations along Interstate 8.

Temperatures are dropping as well. Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day this week with highs for the coast and valleys mostly in the 50s and around 60 in the lower deserts. These high

Next weekend is expected to be warmer and drier, with high temperatures warming to around 5 degrees above average on Monday.