Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

World Homeless Day marked in downtown San Diego with vigil and free services

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published October 10, 2025 at 5:47 PM PDT
People set up flameless tea lights in San Diego's Waterfront Park on Oct. 10, 2025, preparing for a vigil to honor homeless San Diegans who have died.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
People set up flameless tea lights in San Diego's Waterfront Park on Oct. 10, 2025, preparing for a vigil to honor homeless San Diegans who have died.

A helping hand for homeless San Diegans was offered outside the county administration building downtown Friday.

Comfort and care services were provided free of charge, for World Homeless Day.

“We got haircuts, manicures, pedicures, acupuncturists, doctors. Things to help you get better. Less service focused, more like, ‘Hey lets try and have one good day out of the year,’” said John Brady, executive director of Lived Experience Advisors and the main organizer of the event.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

While the daytime portion was a time for support, he said it also led up to an evening of remembrance, with thousands of flameless candles laid out on the ground in what Brady called “the Street of Souls.”

He said, “It's a representation of all 3,756 lives we lost in the streets over the last 12 years.”

Brady said that number comes from the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The candles are laid out like a real-life bar graph, each bar representing the number of homeless people who died in one year. The numbers increase rapidly around 2020 and stay record-high through 2023.

“That's the impact of fentanyl coming onto our streets in an aggressive way. And the impact of addiction,” Brady said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Last year, the number of homeless deaths decreased in the county Brady said, adding that outreach teams and access to the overdose reversal drug NARCAN have helped.

“There's all this talk about, ‘If you're homeless, there's plenty of resources, all you need to do is pull yourself up by your bootstraps.’ That could not be further from the truth,” Brady said. “Especially for somebody who is living through the trauma of actually being on the streets."

Seniors Julie Porter and Matthew Kearny stand in front of the vigil honoring homeless San Diegans who have died, Oct. 10, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Seniors Julie Porter and Matthew Kearny stand in front of the vigil honoring homeless San Diegans who have died, Oct. 10, 2025.

Some formerly homeless San Diegans helped to set up the event.

“The homeless are humans and we have to show empathy for our fellow humans,” said senior Julie Porter.

She said homelessness can happen for a variety of reasons.

Fellow senior and formerly homeless resident Matthew Kearny said in an expensive region like San Diego, many are at risk — even those that are working full-time.

“So many people are one paycheck away from being homeless. I'm fortunate I have permanent supportive housing. But it could be your brother, sister, a parent, son or a daughter,” Kearny said.

Brady hopes the event brings awareness to the need for more affordable housing and other solutions to prevent homelessness and homeless deaths.

Tags

Quality of Life Homelessness
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News