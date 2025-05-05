Warmer weather expected this week for San Diego County

More showers and thunderstorms were expected for some desert areas in San Diego County, with warmer weather expected to move in by mid-week, forecasters said Monday.

Coastal San Diego can expect partly cloudy conditions until at least Tuesday, with a mix of cloudy and sunny weather through Friday and highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Lowest maximum temperature records were set in parts of San Diego County on Sunday.

It was 59 in Ramona, breaking the record of 61 set in 2023. It was 72 in Borrego, breaking the record of 74 set in 1971.

Desert areas will be partly cloudy and slightly windy Monday, with sunny and clear conditions by Tuesday and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The deserts could see triple-digit temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Mountain areas will also see partly cloudy skies until at least Tuesday, with a mix of sunny and clear conditions, highs ranging from the mid- 60s to mid-70s and a warming trend expected Thursday through the weekend.

On Monday, downtown San Diego was expected to be cloudy then sunny, with a high near 65 and a south wind 5 to 10 mph. The overnight low was expected to be around 56, according to the NWS.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and mixed swell from 240 and 220 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday.