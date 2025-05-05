What’s one fix for coastal railroad tracks in North County? Try 7,700 tons of boulders

Over the past four years, rail service in San Clemente has repeatedly shut down due to bluff erosion and repairs. Now, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is making emergency repairs towards a longer standing solution.

"We identified four hotspots as what needed to be addressed immediately. So what we're doing right now is bringing in more large boulders known as riprap to repair and reinforce mostly what's already there," said Eric Carpenter, a spokesperson for OCTA.

He says the repairs include installation of 7,700 tons of boulders to reinforce the rail line — work that started last week.

The boulders are the first step to prevent more rail closures in this troubled area, "to make sure that this rail line is secured because it is such a vital rail line for millions of passengers who use it annually," Carpenter said. "(And) for freight that goes both ways between Los Angeles, Orange County and down to San Diego."

Carpenter says the next long-term solution will be sand replenishment. The problem is they have yet to find where to get the sand.

In the meantime, rail service between San Diego and Orange County is suspended and replaced with bus bridges. Travelers are asked to plan ahead because bus connections are limited and could sell out.

OCTA hopes to restore service in June, weather permitting.