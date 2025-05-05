FRONTLINE: Antidote

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

FRONTLINE presents the U.S. broadcast premiere of the internationally acclaimed documentary "Antidote," a stunning and immersive look at the cost of opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

From Emmy Award-winning filmmaker James Jones ("On the President’s Orders"; "Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes"), "Antidote" chronicles the lives of Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist whose reporting has exposed hundreds of Russian spies, assassins, and those involved in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny; and Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of prominent political activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was poisoned twice and sentenced to 25 years in a Russian prison.

The feature documentary lays bare the grave consequences that come with speaking out against the Putin regime, revealing the threats Grozev, Kara-Murza and their families face as they seek to expose the actions of the Kremlin to the world.

Winner of Best Editing in a Feature Documentary at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, "Antidote" comes to FRONTLINE on the heels of an acclaimed international film festival circuit. The Guardian calls it “essential viewing” and The Hollywood Reporter calls Antidote “A real life thriller.”

Watch On Your Schedule: "Antidote" will be available to stream at pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS app starting May 6, 2025, at 7/6c. It will premiere on PBS stations and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel that night at 10/9c.

Credits: A Passion Pictures and Bellingcat Production for FRONTLINE in association with Impact Partners, Channel 4 and M4 Studio.