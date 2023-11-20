Give Now
Rick Steves' Art of the Renaissance

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM PST
Rick Steves at the Roman Forum.
Courtesy of Rick Steves
Rick Steves at the Roman Forum.

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport and YouTube!

Around 1400, the beauty of ancient Greece and Rome was reborn in the Renaissance. And glorious art told the story. This rebirth of classical culture showed itself in the statues, paintings, and architecture of Florence, then spread from Italy to Spain, Holland, Germany, and beyond.

The Renaissance featured a star-studded cast, from art-loving princes and popes to Leonardo's "Mona Lisa" and Michelangelo's "David." Its art celebrated humanism and revolutionized the way we think about the world and our place in it. "Rick Steves Art Of The Renaissance" explores this fascinating period in art history.

Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe, headquartered in Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle. There he produces a best-selling guidebook series, a popular public television show, a weekly public radio show, a syndicated travel column, and free travel information available through his travel center and ricksteves.com. Rick Steves' Europe also runs a successful small-group tour program taking 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
