Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Honoring the heritage, unity, culture, and rich contributions of African Americans, Kwanzaa is more than just a celebration; it's a way of life. “Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa” is an hour-long documentary that explores the seven principles that are the foundation of Kwanzaa by sharing seven real-life stories of impact. These stories reveal how each principle plays a role in the Black community, enhanced by cultural elements of dance, storytelling, music, and spoken word.

Your web browser is not supported Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa: Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

Stream the program now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.