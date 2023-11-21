Give Now
Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST
Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Honoring the heritage, unity, culture, and rich contributions of African Americans, Kwanzaa is more than just a celebration; it's a way of life. “Cultural Expressions: Kwanzaa” is an hour-long documentary that explores the seven principles that are the foundation of Kwanzaa by sharing seven real-life stories of impact. These stories reveal how each principle plays a role in the Black community, enhanced by cultural elements of dance, storytelling, music, and spoken word.

Advertisement
