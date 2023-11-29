Give Now
FRONTLINE: Inside The Uvalde Response

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST
Law enforcement officials outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, following the mass shooting on May 24, 2022.
Christopher Lee/The New York Times
/
PBS
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

The real-time accounts of the response, missteps and trauma in the Uvalde school shooting. Using official body cam and audio, with ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, a reconstruction of the chaotic response at Robb Elementary and the lessons learned.

FRONTLINE "Inside the Uvalde Response" - Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "Inside The Uvalde Response" will be available to stream on the PBS App.

Credits: Directed by: Juanita Ceballos. Produced by: Juanita Ceballos and Michelle Mizner

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
