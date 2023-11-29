FRONTLINE: Inside The Uvalde Response
Premieres Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2
The real-time accounts of the response, missteps and trauma in the Uvalde school shooting. Using official body cam and audio, with ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, a reconstruction of the chaotic response at Robb Elementary and the lessons learned.
FRONTLINE "Inside the Uvalde Response" - Preview
Watch On Your Schedule: FRONTLINE "Inside The Uvalde Response" will be available to stream on the PBS App.
Credits: Directed by: Juanita Ceballos. Produced by: Juanita Ceballos and Michelle Mizner