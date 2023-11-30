Give Now
1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST
Milena Sellers Phillips, Victor Morris, Kory Laquess Pullam, Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Milena Sellers Phillips, Victor Morris, Kory Laquess Pullam, Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"

Premieres Dec. 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Dorothy Black invites you to join her and her family for Christmas Eve at 1222 Oceanfront. The festive evening features all of the Black family’s traditions including an abundance of delicious food, dancing, skits, and the singing of new, original holiday songs mixed with re-imagined carols. And lots of love, because it’s family. 

Portia Gregory in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
1 of 10
Portia Gregory in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Milena Sellers Phillips, Victor Morris, Kory Laquess Pullam, Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
2 of 10
Milena Sellers Phillips, Victor Morris, Kory Laquess Pullam, Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Portia Gregory, Deja Fields, Milena Sellers Phillips in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
3 of 10
Portia Gregory, Deja Fields, Milena Sellers Phillips in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Portia Gregory, Durwood Murray and Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
4 of 10
Portia Gregory, Durwood Murray and Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Milena Sellers Phillips, Frankie Alicea Ford and PortiaGregory in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
5 of 10
Milena Sellers Phillips, Frankie Alicea Ford and PortiaGregory in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Frankie Alicea Ford in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
6 of 10
Frankie Alicea Ford in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Kory Laquess and Pullam Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
7 of 10
Kory Laquess and Pullam Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Milena Sellers Phillips and Victor Morris in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
8 of 10
Milena Sellers Phillips and Victor Morris in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Frankie Alicea Ford and Kory Laquess Pullam in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
9 of 10
Frankie Alicea Ford and Kory Laquess Pullam in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre
Full cast of "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
10 of 10
Full cast of "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas"
The New Village Arts Theatre

The evening may also include a bit of drama because, well, it’s family. But seriously, how much drama can there be on Christmas Eve?

"1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" was recorded live at The New Village Arts Theatre.

1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas Couch Talk! #theatrecorner

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
