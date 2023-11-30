Premieres Dec. 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Dorothy Black invites you to join her and her family for Christmas Eve at 1222 Oceanfront. The festive evening features all of the Black family’s traditions including an abundance of delicious food, dancing, skits, and the singing of new, original holiday songs mixed with re-imagined carols. And lots of love, because it’s family.

1 of 10 Portia Gregory in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 2 of 10 Milena Sellers Phillips, Victor Morris, Kory Laquess Pullam, Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 3 of 10 Portia Gregory, Deja Fields, Milena Sellers Phillips in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 4 of 10 Portia Gregory, Durwood Murray and Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 5 of 10 Milena Sellers Phillips, Frankie Alicea Ford and PortiaGregory in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 6 of 10 Frankie Alicea Ford in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 7 of 10 Kory Laquess and Pullam Deja Fields in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 8 of 10 Milena Sellers Phillips and Victor Morris in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 9 of 10 Frankie Alicea Ford and Kory Laquess Pullam in "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre 10 of 10 Full cast of "1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" The New Village Arts Theatre

The evening may also include a bit of drama because, well, it’s family. But seriously, how much drama can there be on Christmas Eve?

"1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas" was recorded live at The New Village Arts Theatre.