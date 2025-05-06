Premieres Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Saturday, May 10 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 12 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, Chef Ivan Almici provides an extraordinary Italian experience in Valle de Guadalupe. Join host Jorge Meraz behind the scenes as pasta is crafted, meat is roasted, and flavors are meticulously created. The lineup of incredible food coming out of this kitchen will undoubtedly leave you astounded.

CROSSING SOUTH: Tre Galline Season 14 Episode 3 Preview

Season 14: We are excited about our brand new season of CROSSING SOUTH, It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Centurion5 Productions Ivan Almici shows Jorge Meraz how he makes pasta at Tre Galline Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

