Foreigner: Double Vision: Then and Now

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST
Rock Fuel Media 2019
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV and 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Sunday, Dec. 17at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

With over 80 million albums sold, iconic, multi-platinum-selling band Foreigner reunites with its original members for the first time in its 40-year history. Bringing both incarnations of the band on the same stage to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their "Double Vision" album, the concert features performances of their biggest hits.

Foreigner "Double Vision: Then and Now" Preview

Songs include “Jukebox Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” and “Long Long Way from Home,” as well as an electrifying encore performance of “I Want To Know What Love Is” featuring Albert Strickland and Cho’Zen with a smokin’ hot rendition of “Hot Blooded.”

Rock Fuel Media 2019
/
PBS
"Foreigner: Double Vision – Then And Now" is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News