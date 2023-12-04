Give Now
Rick Steves' Art: Prehistoric and Ancient

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM PST
Rick Steves at the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut near Luxor, Egypt.
Courtesy of RICK STEVES’ EUROPE
Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App and YouTube

As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born — and with it, so was art. From the Stone Age came prehistoric art: mysterious tombs, mighty megaliths, and vivid cave paintings. Then the Egyptians and the Greeks laid the foundations of Western art — creating a world of magical gods, massive pyramids, sun-splashed temples, and ever-more-lifelike statues.  

Rick Steves is a popular public television host, a best-selling guidebook author, and an outspoken activist who encourages Americans to broaden their perspectives through travel. He is the founder and owner of Rick Steves' Europe, a travel business with a small-group tour program that brings more than 30,000 people to Europe annually. Rick lives and works in his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, where his office window overlooks his old junior high school. Connect with Rick Steves on Facebook / Instagram

