Cool, windy weather expected this week for San Diego County

Cooler weather was expected throughout San Diego County this week, with gusty winds and possible light rain from the coast to the mountains, forecasters said Monday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. Monday until at least 5 a.m. Wednesday for county deserts and mountains. Winds will be strongest on the desert-mountain slopes, through passes and into the deserts, with peak gusts expected from 45 to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs 5 to 10 degrees below average at the coast and 10 to 15 degrees below average from the valleys to the deserts.

Mountain areas will see a mix of partly cloudy conditions and patchy fog in the mornings until at least Tuesday, with mostly sunny and clear weather by mid-week and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s, the NWS said.

On Monday, downtown San Diego was expected to have a high near 68, mostly sunny conditions and light wind in the afternoon. The overnight low was expected to be around 57.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet and mixed swell from 280 degrees and 220 degrees.

Additionally, a small craft advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. Monday until at least 11 p.m. Tuesday for waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border extending 10 to 60 nautical miles out, including San Clemente Island.

Marine forecasters said northwest winds will strengthen Monday and Tuesday, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 knots and gusts to 25 knots across the outer coastal waters. Sea winds should calm down by late Monday through Tuesday morning, but were expected to strengthen again Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"Temperatures will also begin to feel much more tolerable and closer to the seasonal average for this time of year, with highs roughly 20 to 25 degrees cooler in departure from where they will be today of the inland valleys," the NWS said.