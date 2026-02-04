San Diego City Council nomination period opens for June election

The period to nominate candidates for San Diego City Council positions for the June 2 primary ballot will begin tomorrow and continue through March 5.

Seats for City Council Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 are on the ballot, with winners slated to take office Dec. 10 with the term ending Dec. 10, 2030.

Potential candidates must appear in person at the Office of the City Clerk to obtain nomination papers during business hours at the City Administration Building. Candidates may begin submitting nomination papers on Feb. 12, and all nomination forms must be submitted by March 5 at 5 p.m.

City Clerk Diana Fuentes' office will host a group orientation for prospective candidates on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the City Administration Building, 12th floor.

"Choosing to step into public service reflects courage and a deep commitment to the highest ideals," Fuentes said. "Our office takes pride in ensuring city elections are conducted with fairness, transparency, and unwavering integrity."

District 2 is represented by Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell and District 8 by Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, both of whom are termed out.

District 4 is represented by Councilman Henry Foster III, who was elected in 2024 in a special election to replace now-San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe. District 6 is represented by Councilman Kent Lee, first elected to the office in 2022.

More information is available on the city's 2026 Elections webpage, sandiego.gov/2026elections.

Eligible candidates must be registered voters and residents of the district for which they seek office for at least 30 calendar days before they file nomination paperwork, and must maintain residency in said district during the campaign and at the time of assuming office.