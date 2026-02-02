Give Now
NOVA: Can Dogs Talk?

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:35 AM PST
Can dogs understand what we say—and talk back? Witness amazing moments from a major experiment, as thousands of dogs use speech buttons. Pet owners are convinced, but are our furry friends really communicating their thoughts and desires with us?

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Imagine a world where your furry best friend could tell you exactly what they're thinking. A growing number of dog owners claim this is already happening, thanks to innovative word buttons that seem to unlock a new realm of canine communication. But are these dogs truly understanding what we're saying - and talking back?

Are they really thinking creatively, applying words in new contexts Or is this just clever conditioning? To find out, scientists are conducting the largest animal communication study in history, analyzing millions of button presses from thousands of dogs worldwide.

Witness astonishing moments that challenge our assumptions about animal intelligence, from dogs that seemingly engage in conversations to those who learn new words with incredible speed.

Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about the minds of dogs and discover just how far their linguistic abilities might stretch.

Watch On Your Schedule: NOVA "Can Dogs Talk?" will be available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: A production by Big Wave Productions and Idéacom International in association with NOVA/GBH and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Radio-Canada, and ARTE France. Produced by Josette D. Normandeau, Kirstie McLure, and Emma Ross. Directed by Olly Bootle. Written by Olly Bootle and Roberto Verdecchia. Executive Producers for Big Wave Productions are Kirstie McLure and Emma Ross. Executive Producer for Idéacom International is Josette D. Normandeau. Executive Producers for NOVA are Julia Cort and Chris Schmidt. NOVA is a production of GBH.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
