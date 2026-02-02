NOVA: Can Dogs Talk?

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Imagine a world where your furry best friend could tell you exactly what they're thinking. A growing number of dog owners claim this is already happening, thanks to innovative word buttons that seem to unlock a new realm of canine communication. But are these dogs truly understanding what we're saying - and talking back?

Are they really thinking creatively, applying words in new contexts Or is this just clever conditioning? To find out, scientists are conducting the largest animal communication study in history, analyzing millions of button presses from thousands of dogs worldwide.

Witness astonishing moments that challenge our assumptions about animal intelligence, from dogs that seemingly engage in conversations to those who learn new words with incredible speed.

Prepare to question everything you thought you knew about the minds of dogs and discover just how far their linguistic abilities might stretch.

Credits: A production by Big Wave Productions and Idéacom International in association with NOVA/GBH and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Radio-Canada, and ARTE France. Produced by Josette D. Normandeau, Kirstie McLure, and Emma Ross. Directed by Olly Bootle. Written by Olly Bootle and Roberto Verdecchia. Executive Producers for Big Wave Productions are Kirstie McLure and Emma Ross. Executive Producer for Idéacom International is Josette D. Normandeau. Executive Producers for NOVA are Julia Cort and Chris Schmidt. NOVA is a production of GBH.