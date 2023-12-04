Premieres Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

Columnist and cultural commentator David Brooks explains how many of society’s biggest problems stem from people not feeling seen and known. He notes that over a third of Americans are chronically lonely. Drawing from his many years of observing American culture, Brooks drives home the importance of deep listening to repair the social fabric.

TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN: David Brooks

