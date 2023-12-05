Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Lookingglass Alice

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:03 PM PST
Adeoye and Michel Rodriguez Cintra in "Lookingglass Alice."
Liz Lauren
/
PBS
Adeoye and Michel Rodriguez Cintra in "Lookingglass Alice."

Premieres Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encores Sunday, Dec 24 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 and Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. on KPBS TV

Created and performed by Chicago’s Tony-Award winning Lookingglass Theatre Company, "Lookingglass Alice" is a marvel for all ages, transporting audiences down the rabbit hole to a circus-infused playground for an exhilarating adventure inspired by Lewis Carroll’s beloved stories.

LOOKINGGLASS ALICE: Down The Rabbit Hole

This 90-minute dream-dazzle that will leave you breathless and believing the impossible. After a period of accelerated change, "Lookingglass Alice" returns to ask through ages, “Who are you?”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
LOOKINGGLASS ALICE: Tea Party
LOOKINGGLASS ALICE: The Coronation Ball

Watch On Your Schedule: This film will be available to stream with the PBS App.

The Origins of Lookingglass Theatre and Lookingglass Alice

Credits: Adapted and Directed by Ensemble Member David Catlin. From the Works of Lewis Carroll. Produced in Association with The Actors Gymnasium

Kareem Bandealy, Molly Hernandez and Michel Rodriguez Cintra in "Lookingglass Alice."
Liz Lauren
/
PBS
Kareem Bandealy, Molly Hernandez and Michel Rodriguez Cintra in "Lookingglass Alice."

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News