Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM PST
Inspired by the true story of a young Roald Dahl, future author of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," as he sets off on an adventure to meet his favorite author, Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).
Inspired by the true story of a young Roald Dahl, future author of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," as he sets off on an adventure to meet his favorite author, Beatrix Potter (Dawn French).

Premies Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31 at Noon and 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Set in 1922, "Roald And Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse" is a comedy-drama inspired by the true story of a young Roald Dahl, future author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as he sets off on an adventure to meet his favorite author, Beatrix Potter (Dawn French, "The Vicar of Dibley"). Their encounter proves to be a life-changing moment for them both. Narrated by John Hannah ("The Mummy") and starring Jessica Hynes (W1A), Rob Brydon ("The Trip") and Nick Mohammed (TED LASSO).

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse preview

Credits: Starring Dawn French, Rob Brydon, Jessica Hynes, Alison Steadman, Nick Mohammed, Nina Sosanya, Bill Bailey, Harry Tayler. Directed by David Kerr and produced by Elaine Cameron. Sky One. Distributed by American Public Television.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
