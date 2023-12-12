Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson
Published December 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM PST
Calder Kamin with her animal sculptures made of trash
Premieres Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

CRAFT IN AMERICA "Play" celebrates the power of imagination and the child in all of us. Featuring piñata artists Roberto Benavidez and Lorena Robletto, puppeteer Schroeder Cherry, Chris Green, artist Calder Kamin, and "Noah’s Ark" at the Skirball Cultural Center and the Cotsen Children’s Library.

CRAFT IN AMERICA: PLAY episode

Episodes of CRAFT IN AMERICA are available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

