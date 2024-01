Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

On "Forever Young," Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser two actors who found fame when they were young and lived their lives in the limelight, cut off from their roots. Each discovers ancestors who paved the way for their success.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Forever Young Preview

About Season 10:

In addition to exploring the family mysteries of three members of the viewing public, chosen for the series following a casting call, Season 10 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS dives into the ancestral backgrounds and stories of Valerie Bertinelli, Danielle Brooks, LeVar Burton, Ciara, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham, Brendan Fraser, Sammy Hagar, Sunny Hostin, Tracy Morgan, Alanis Morissette and more.

PBS Valerie Bertinelli

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 10 Inside Look

Credits: A production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the writer, host, and executive producer. Dyllan McGee and Peter Kunhardt are executive producers. John F. Wilson is the executive producer in charge for WETA. Bill Gardner is the executive in charge for PBS. Sabin Streeter is the senior producer. Natalia Warchol is the series producer. Hannah Olson is the consulting producer. Deborah Clancy Porfido is the supervising producer. Kevin Burke is the producer. Robert L. Yacyshyn is the line producer. Sabin Streeter and Krista Whetstone are directors.