FREE TO SPEAK (New Series Premiere)

What is free speech? Is it an outdated idea? What about hate speech? The three-part series FREE TO SPEAK underscores how free speech is necessary for human survival as it presents thought-provoking, ironic, and often heartbreaking stories. Host Nadine Strossen is joined by free speech experts, critics, and defenders to examine its power and controversy historically and today.

Official Trailer | Free To Speak

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 “Thought Police” - This episode examines the long history of governments suppressing speech – with clear echoes of George Orwell’s warning of a world without free speech. The program weaves personal stories from Hong Kong, North Korea, and Peru, whose governments tried to suppress free speech, one of them resulting in a monumental – and avoidable – human tragedy.

Free To Choose Media Lam Wing-kee shown operating his Hong Kong bookstore that sells literature outlawed by authorities in China.

Episode 2 “The One True Faith” - Challenging either religious or scientific dogma can prove explosive. "The One True Faith" looks at the once-sacrilegious beliefs of Galileo and shows the uproar caused by the Scopes Monkey Trial. The program also examines the work of Nobel Laureate Barry Marshall, who proved that ulcers were caused by bacteria, and explores the cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo that led to a horrifying massacre.

Free To Choose Media / APT Scopes Monkey Trial - Clarence Darrow and Williams Jennings Bryan debated over whether evolution could be taught in schools. 1925

Episode 3 “The Speech We Hate” - This episode features a Kenyan filmmaker whose love story of two women garnered a nationwide ban. Viewers also meet a Turkish political artist who was censored for his provocative work in the U.S., a hip-hop historian who recalls the arrest of members of 2 Live Crew for obscenity, and a student who took a lawsuit over banned books in his school all the way to the Supreme Court.

Free To Choose Media / APT The music of American hip-hop group 2 Live Crew was temporarily banned for obscenity.

Credits:

Free To Choose Media (FTCM) creates award-winning national broadcast productions seeking to stimulate thought on vital topics, including economics, taxes, education, civics, and human rights. FTCM offers diverse voices, powerful stories, and a fresh perspective on important global and national issues. Presented by American Public Television.