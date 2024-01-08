Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On May 10, 1940, Winston Churchill became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom — and Germany launched its offensive against France and the Low Countries. British troops were evacuated from Dunkirk by June 4, Churchill delivered the “Finest Hour” speech on June 18, and in mid-July the Battle of Britain commenced.

“Blitzkrieg – 1940” is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Public Domain / War Office Second World War Official Collection / APT THE 100 DAYS "Blitzkrieg- 1940" - Winston Churchill As Prime Minister 1940-45. Winston Churchill takes aim with a Sten gun during a visit to the Royal Artillery experimental station at Shoeburyness in Essex, 13 June 1941.

About The Series:

THE 100 DAYS is a dramatic series that tells stories of 20th century world events, revealing unexpected aspects of some of the pivotal moments of modern history. Each episode focuses on one major event and the 100 days that give context to the events leading up, during or at the close. The narrative of each episode will unearth little-known incidents and characters. The “first hundred days” provides an ample perspective on the timing of these defining moments of history, giving a sense of what lies ahead.

Your web browser is not supported THE 100 DAYS Series Preview

Distributed by American Public Television