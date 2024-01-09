SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Van Gogh's Ear

Encore Wednesday, Jan.10, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Even those with a scant knowledge of art know about the moment when artist Vincent van Gogh looked into a mirror, held up a blade and cut into his ear. The deed was dramatized by Irving Stone in his best-selling novel “Lust for Life,” and portrayed vividly by Kirk Douglas in the 1956 film. But did Stone get it right? What did van Gogh really do on the fateful night of Dec. 23, 1888 in the town of Arles in southern France?

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | Van Gogh’s Ear

Afterwards, there was a successful effort by his family to play down the event. His friend, artist Paul Gauguin, who was present, gave conflicting accounts. Still others tried to profit from his local infamy. Generations have theorized about what really happened, but no one has unearthed the true details…until now.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Sunflowers and Paul Gauguin

"Van Gogh’s Ear” delves into the artist’s state of mind on the night he committed his notorious act of self-harm and offers fascinating evidence discovered by researcher Bernadette Murphy.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Why did Vincent van Gogh cut his ear?

Murphy, an independent researcher living in Provence, had long been intrigued by van Gogh’s story and spent seven years piecing together a meticulous picture of his life in Arles (1888-9); person by person, house by house, exploring closely his friends and his enemies.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Who was Vincent van Gogh?

Her detective work uncovered definitive long-lost evidence, which graphically reveals exactly what happened that night, who was involved and how it ultimately shaped van Gogh’s remarkable art. Murphy finally provides answers to the mystery that has divided art historians for decades.

"Van Gogh’s Ear" focuses on van Gogh’s time in Arles including the visit from artist Paul Gauguin which proved to be life-changing, weaving together a detailed timeline of the momentous events. Following Murphy’s meticulous research and a reexamination of van Gogh’s work, the film reveals the artist’s rollercoaster of emotions and his mental health, placing his actions in proper context for the first time.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux published a book about her findings, “Van Gogh's Ear,” featuring sixteen pages of full-color illustrations.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Yellow House

Credits:

Produced by Lion Television/an All3Media company and THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET in association with the BBC and ARTE France. Producer/Director is Jack MacInnes. Executive Producer for Lion TV is Bill Locke. Executive-in-Charge for WNET is Stephen Segaller. Executive Producer for WNET is Steve Burns. Supervising Producer for WNET is Stephanie Carter.