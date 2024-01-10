Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join the legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd for a 2022 concert of their greatest hits from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, in what would be the final performance by the last original founding band member Gary Rossington.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years: Preview

Few bands have had the impact on creating a lifestyle that Skynyrd has with their fusion of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger.

Rickey Medlocke

