Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:10 PM PST
Gary Rossington
Doltyn Snedden
/
PBS
Gary Rossington

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join the legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd for a 2022 concert of their greatest hits from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, in what would be the final performance by the last original founding band member Gary Rossington.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years: Preview

Few bands have had the impact on creating a lifestyle that Skynyrd has with their fusion of blues rock and Southern hard rock swagger.

Rickey Medlocke
Courtesy of Eric Ahlgrim
/
PBS
Rickey Medlocke

Watch On Your Schedule:

The concert is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Lynyrd Skynyrd performs live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, 2022
Doltyn Snedden
/
PBS
Lynyrd Skynyrd performs live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, 2022

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
