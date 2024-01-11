Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 8 a.m. on KPBS 2

Hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., "The 88th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards" features the personal stories of the 2023 recipients of the only national juried prize for literature that confronts racism and explores diversity.

The 88th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Viewers are transported to Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio and New Hampshire to hear the inspiring and revealing stories of this year's honorees, which include Geraldine Brooks, Lan Samantha Chang, Matthew F. Delmont, Saeed Jones, and Charlayne Hunter-Gault.

Kamron Khan / APT Lan Samantha Chang, author of "The Family Chao."

Members of the Anisfield-Wolf jury include chairman Henry Louis Gates, Jr., poet Rita Dove, novelist Joyce Carol Oates, and psychologist Steven Pinker.

Kamron Khan. / APT Saeed Jones, author of "Alive at the End of the World."

Presented by Ideastream Public Media. Distributed by American Public Television