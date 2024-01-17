Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

“Kenny Rogers Live In Concert,” starring the Grammy Award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame member and worldwide music icon, was filmed at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 20, 1983. Originally premiering on Sept. 19, 1983, the special includes exuberant, emotional and timeless live performances of 11 Top 10 songs by Rogers at the top of his game and the peak of his popularity.

Kenny Rogers: Live In Concert: Preview

The set list includes six #1 songs that hit the top spot on a combined 11 different charts ("The Gambler," "Lady," "Lucille," "Through The Years," "Love Will Turn You Around" and "We've Got Tonight" with Sheena Easton). Other performances include "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town" (from the Kenny Rogers & The First Edition catalog), "Love The World Away," "All My Life," "Scarlet Fever" and "Blaze Of Glory." Rogers also performs fan-favorite album cuts from his solo career: "You Turn The Light On," "So In Love With You," "You Are So Beautiful" and "She's A Mystery."

The first country artist to consistently sell out arenas, Rogers also achieved pop superstardom, reaching a pinnacle of popularity and celebrity around the globe that few artists have ever attained, becoming one of the best-selling artists of all time with over 120 million albums sold. The staying power, universal appeal, vocal prowess, showmanship, storytelling ability and "It factor" Rogers had as an artist are on full display in this unearthed gem of a concert special celebrating his extraordinary six-decade-plus career. To honor that remarkable career, “Life Is Like A Song,” a full-length posthumous album curated by Rogers' widow, Wanda Rogers, was released in June 2023, featuring eight previously unreleased songs.

Kelly Junkermann, ©The Estate of Kenny Rogers / PBS

