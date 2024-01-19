NOLLY on MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere March 17)

Premieres Sundays, March 17 - 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Helena Bonham Carter (THE CROWN, HARRY POTTER) stars as soap opera legend Noele “Nolly” Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and 70s, whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news.

NOLLY: Official Preview

A bold exploration of how the establishment turns on women who refuse to play by the rules, NOLLY is an outrageously fun and wildly entertaining ride through Gordon’s most tumultuous years, and a sharp, affectionate and heart-breaking portrait of a forgotten icon. NOLLY was written by Russell T. Davies (DOCTOR WHO, IT’S A SIN).

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - At the height of her fame, British soap opera star Noele “Nolly” Gordon is suddenly fired from her hit series CROSSROADS without warning - but why?

HELENA BONHAM CARTER as Noele Gordon (Nolly) and AUGUSTUS PREW as Tony Adams.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Nolly’s last day on CROSSROADS is approaching, and she is desperate to know what will happen to her character…but her farewell is so shocking that nobody in the cast could have predicted it.

HELENA BONHAM CARTER as Noele Gordon (Nolly) and MARK GATISS as Larry Grayson.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Nolly is working in the cut-throat world of theatre, still haunted by the question: why was she fired from CROSSROADS? But when an unexpected answer arrives, can she seize the chance to reprise her role as Meg for one final curtain call?

HELENA BONHAM CARTER as Noele Gordon (Nolly).

NOLLY: Teaser

Credits: A co-production of Quay Street Productions and MASTERPIECE for ITV in association with ITV Studios. The writer is Russell T. Davies. The director is Peter Hoar. The executive producers are Russell T. Davies, Peter Hoar and Nicola Shindler. The producer is Karen Lewis. The executive producer for MASTERPIECE is Susanne Simpson.