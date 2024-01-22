Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

From race to gender to profession, there are many ways we define who we are. But at what point does focusing on our differences hurt more than it helps? Political scientist Yascha Mounk weighs in. Then, why art museums are losing their marbles on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

Mounk’s latest book, “The Identity Trap,” explores the origins and consequences of so-called “wokeness” and argues that a counter-productive obsession with group identity has gained outsize influence over mainstream institutions.

"I think the important thing is not to build a culture in which we are forced to double down on narrow identities," Mounk tells Bremmer, "in which we cease to build the broader identities, like ones as Americans, but allow us to sustain solidarity with people who are very different from us."

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The Politics of Identity

