Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:37 PM PST
Sting, filmed at the Olympia Paris in April, 13 2017.
Fabrice Demessence
/
PBS
Sting, filmed at the Olympia Paris in April, 13 2017.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Sting’s 57th & 9th World Tour celebrated his first rock/pop album in over a decade. The concert, filmed at the Olympia Paris in April 2017, reflects the impulsive energy of the "57th & 9th" album recording sessions.

Sting - Live At The Olympia Paris (Extended Trailer)

Blistering performances of new songs, including the infectious, guitar-driven “I Can’t Stop Thinking About You” and the anthemic “50,000,” alongside classics from The Police as well as Sting’s illustrious solo career, showcase the full range of his musical styles and songwriting influences.

Sting (center), with band and vocalists, at the Olympia Paris in April 13, 2017.
Fabrice Demessence
/
PBS
Sting (center), with band and vocalists, at the Olympia Paris in April 13, 2017.

Sting is joined by a four-piece band including his longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller, Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), and Percy Cardona (accordion) with backing vocals from Joe Sumner plus Diego Navaira and Jerry Fuentes of The Last Bandoleros.

Sting (center), with band and vocalists, at the Olympia Paris in April 13, 2017.
Fabrice Demessence
/
PBS
Sting (center), with band and vocalists, at the Olympia Paris in April 13, 2017.

Watch On Your Schedule: “Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris” is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Left to right: Joe Sumner and Sting. Olympia Paris, April 13, 2017
Fabrice Demessence
/
PBS
Left to right: Joe Sumner and Sting. Olympia Paris, April 13, 2017

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
