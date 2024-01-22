Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Sting’s 57th & 9th World Tour celebrated his first rock/pop album in over a decade. The concert, filmed at the Olympia Paris in April 2017, reflects the impulsive energy of the "57th & 9th" album recording sessions.

Sting - Live At The Olympia Paris (Extended Trailer)

Blistering performances of new songs, including the infectious, guitar-driven “I Can’t Stop Thinking About You” and the anthemic “50,000,” alongside classics from The Police as well as Sting’s illustrious solo career, showcase the full range of his musical styles and songwriting influences.

Fabrice Demessence / PBS Sting (center), with band and vocalists, at the Olympia Paris in April 13, 2017.

Sting is joined by a four-piece band including his longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller, Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), and Percy Cardona (accordion) with backing vocals from Joe Sumner plus Diego Navaira and Jerry Fuentes of The Last Bandoleros.

