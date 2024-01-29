Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

If Al Gore is remembered for something other than losing an election, it will be his insistence on reminding the world about “inconvenient truths." On this episode, Ian sits down with the former VP on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to talk about threats to democracy and the climate crisis. Then, AI takes over Davos (sort of).

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Facing the Truth with Al Gore

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television