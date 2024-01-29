Give Now
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Facing The Truth with Al Gore

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 29, 2024 at 4:52 PM PST
Host Ian Bremmer
Richard Jopson Photography. Courtesy of American Public Television
Host Ian Bremmer

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

If Al Gore is remembered for something other than losing an election, it will be his insistence on reminding the world about “inconvenient truths." On this episode, Ian sits down with the former VP on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to talk about threats to democracy and the climate crisis. Then, AI takes over Davos (sort of).

Related: Al Gore: "Artificial insanity" threatens democracy

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Facing the Truth with Al Gore

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television

