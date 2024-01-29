Give Now
NOVA: When Whales Could Walk

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:35 AM PST
Whale fossil, Valley of the Whales
Ahmed Mosaad/CC BY-SA 4.0
/
PBS
Whale fossil, Valley of the Whales

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.

In Egypt’s Sahara Desert, massive skeletons with strange skulls and gigantic teeth jut out from the sandy ground. This fossil graveyard, millions of years old, is known as the “Valley of the Whales.” Now, paleontologists have unearthed a whole new species of ancient whale dating to 43 million years ago, and this predator wasn’t just able to swim – it also had four legs and could walk. Follow scientists as they search for new clues to the winding evolutionary path of mammals that moved from the land into the sea to become the largest animals on Earth on NOVA "When Whales Could Walk."

NOVA: When Whales Could Walk Preview

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
