Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.

In Egypt’s Sahara Desert, massive skeletons with strange skulls and gigantic teeth jut out from the sandy ground. This fossil graveyard, millions of years old, is known as the “Valley of the Whales.” Now, paleontologists have unearthed a whole new species of ancient whale dating to 43 million years ago, and this predator wasn’t just able to swim – it also had four legs and could walk. Follow scientists as they search for new clues to the winding evolutionary path of mammals that moved from the land into the sea to become the largest animals on Earth on NOVA "When Whales Could Walk."

NOVA: When Whales Could Walk Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream at pbs.org/nova and on the PBS App , available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Join The Conversation: NOVA on Facebook / Instagram