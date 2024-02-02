Premieres Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 21-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 27th broadcast season in 2023 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

by Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Richard Cervantes (left) appraises a Ming Dynasty Gilt-bronze Bodhisattva, ca. 1600, in Sturbridge, Mass., June 13, 2023. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Old Sturbridge Village brings in new remarkable finds, including a 1977 Pele-signed soccer ball, a 1933 RKO King Kong Bachrach photo, and Winfred Rembert's Moonshiners painting, CA. 2001. Guess the top $ 100,000 to $125,000 find.

by Lisa Abitbol for GBH, © 2023 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH John Colasacco (left) appraises a diamond and platinum brooch and ring, in Sturbridge, Mass., June 13, 2023. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

About Season 28:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW strikes it big with an all-new season full of treasures from five cities across the country, including a first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series’s Season 28 travels to distinctive historic venues including Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage, Alaska; Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts; LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, Ohio.

“We have a big season ahead for fans, which includes locations rich in history alongside items and guests that reveal hidden stories, first-person experiences and some whopping values,” said ANTIQUES ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “And I was touched to see items from PBS icons Fred Rogers and Bob Ross make their way to the show.”

The series is produced by GBH for PBS under license from the BBC.