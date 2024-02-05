Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Shorebirds fly thousands of miles each year along ancient and largely unknown migratory routes called Flyways. More than 200 species, such as Far Eastern Curlews, Lesser Yellowlegs, Red Knots and Hudsonian Godwits, travel from feeding grounds in the southern hemisphere to breeding grounds in the Arctic and back again, flying up to nine days non-stop without food or water.

NATURE: Preview of Flyways

But their populations are crashing amidst climate change and urban development. Follow a conservation movement of bird-loving experts and citizen scientists as they mobilize to the challenge of understanding and saving shorebirds on NATURE "Flyways."

NATURE: The Perilous Life of Shorebird Chicks

Filmmaker Quotes:

“Growing up near Moreton Bay in Queensland, I was introduced early to the beauty of shorebirds by my grandmother,” said "Flyways" director Randall Wood. “An avid bird watcher and poet, she taught me to love these vulnerable and threatened creatures. As a filmmaker focusing on issues of ecology and science, I felt a deep calling to make this film, to highlight the positive actions we can take to stem the tide on a local and global level.”

“There are few creatures on earth more inspiring or courageous than shorebirds,” said Fred Kaufman, executive producer for NATURE. “Their epic journeys tell us much about our world, ourselves and our quest for a better future.”

NATURE: Searching for Shorebird Nests

Watch On Your Schedule: NATURE “Flyways” premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8/7c on PBS, pbs.org/nature, YouTube and the PBS App.

© Randall Wood / PBS A tagged Lesser Yellowlegs in the ‘Ghost Forest’ in Anchorage, Alaska.

Join The Conversation: NATURE is on Facebook; Instagram; tiktok.com #NaturePBS

© Randall Wood / PBS H32, a newborn Hudsonian Godwit.

Credits: A Storyland, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and The WNET Group production in association with ZED and PTS (Public Television Service), Taiwan. The documentary is written, produced and directed by Randall Wood and co-written and produced by Rebecca McElroy. Nora Young narrates. Trish Lake, Aline Jacques, Odilla O’Boyle, Wuan-Ling Guo, Christine Le Goff and Manuel Catteau are Executive Producers. For HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, David Guy Elisco and Sean B. Carroll are executive producers. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is Executive Producer, Bill Murphy is series producer and Janet Hess is series editor. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group