Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encores Sunday, Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

A sequel to the successful 2018 "Doo Wop Generations" special, “Doo Wop, Pop And Soul Generations” (MY MUSIC) celebrates the legacies of the great artists and songs of the late 1950s and early 60s following the birth of rock and roll and the explosion of rhythm and blues on the radio. This new concert special features the broadcast premieres of many original groups and new generation favorites that perform for sold-out doo wop, pop, and soul concerts nationwide.

Preview: Doo Wop, Pop and Soul Generations

Following two decades of producing concert specials reuniting original performers on stage to sing their hits one more time, the MY MUSIC production team conducted a national talent search to present the next generation of younger singers and groups who carry on the tradition by channeling the doo wop, pop and soul sounds of the past.

TJL Productions / PBS Young Canadian jazz singer Alex Byrd performs a tribute to the legendary Bobby Darin with a pair of the late crooner's greatest hits — “Dream Lover” and “Beyond The Sea.”

"The 50s and 60s oldies genre, in particular, is in danger of leaving us for good unless a new generation is found to bring the music forward,” said TJ Lubinsky, My Music creator and executive producer. “Now in our 25th year of shows, we are making sure this happens with 'Doo Wop, Pop And Soul Generations,' which showcases beloved songs influenced by classic vocal group arrangements and pop harmonies.”

TJL Productions / PBS Original 1960s rock group The Cyrkle reunites to perform their classic hit “Red Rubber Ball” with young singer Chris Ruggiero.

"Doo Wop, Pop And Soul Generations" (MY MUSIC) features these performances:



“Only In America” – Jay and The Americans and Charlie Thomas' Drifters

“Teardrops Follow Me” – Stan Ziska and The Del Satins

“Come On Little Angel” – The Belmonts

Tribute To Bobby Rydell: “Volare” – Mike Mastellone

“Venus In Blue Jeans” – Jimmy Clanton and Mike Mastellone

Tribute to Gene Pitney: “Town Without Pity”/“I'm Gonna Be Strong” – Vinnie Medugno

“Lonely Teardrops” – Bobby Wilson

“A Wonderful Dream” – The Majors

“We Belong Together” – The Vissers

“One Summer Night” -–The Danleers

Tribute to Bobby Darin: “Dream Lover”/“Beyond The Sea”– Alex Byrd

“Put Your Head On My Shoulder” – Chris Ruggiero

“Red Rubber Ball” – Chris Ruggiero and The Cyrcle

“Unchained Melody” – Chris Ruggiero

“Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” – JT Carter

“Could It Be I'm Falling In Love” – The Modern Gentlemen

“Tell Her About It” – The Modern Gentlemen

“Baby I Need Your Lovin'” – Peter & The Soul Superstars

“Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch (I Can't Help Myself)” – Peter & The Soul Superstars

“You Really Got A Hold On Me” – The Karlsbad Band

“You Make Me Feel Brand New” – Michael D'Amore

“Oh, What A Night” – The Best Intentions

“Just My Imagination” – The Best Intentions

“This I Swear” – Kenny Vance & The Planotones

TJL Productions / PBS Two classic vocal groups — Jay and The Americans and Charlie Thomas' Drifters —combine to perform the hit song "Only In America.”

Watch On Your Schedule: "Doo Wop, Pop and Soul Generations" (MY MUSIC) is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Produced by TJL Productions.