KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Danny Millsap and Roy Rogers Memorabilia

On this episode, we remember a San Diego legend in the world of fast pitch softball, the late Danny Millsap, take a look into collections of rare objects ranging from hair and calculators to milk cartons and the biggest Roy Rogers memorabilia in San Diego, discover what the Latin phrase on the Balboa Park California Dome translates to, and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Latin Words - Museum of Man

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

The series has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org, City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”