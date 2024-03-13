Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Taped at the Konzerthaus in Vienna, this new concert special features five captivating and talented young singers from around the world: Juliana Grigoryan from Armenia, Lily Kerhoas from France, Larisa Martinez from Puerto Rico, Serena Sáenz from Spain, and Sheléa from the U.S. The conductor is Beatrice Venezi, who leads the Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra.

The New Divas: Live In Vienna Preview

The repertoire includes classical, jazz, pop, opera, and musical theatre selections performed by the Divas as solo and group pieces. Grammy Award-nominated Musical Director Greg Phillinganes accompanies the singers on keyboard for the jazz and pop songs.

Copyright: Lukas Beck / PBS Larisa Martinez with conductor Beatrice Venezi in "The New Divas Live In Vienna"

Performances include:

“Musetta’s Waltz” from "La Bohème," Larisa Martinez

“Feeling Good” from "The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd," Sheléa

“The Doll Song” from "The Tales of Hoffman," Serena Sáenz

“I Could Have Danced all Night” from "My Fair Lady," Lily Kerhoas

“O mio babbino caro” from "Gianni Schicchi," Larisa Martinez, Juliana Grigoryan and Serena Sáenz

“Somewhere” from "West Side Story," all five Divas

“The Way We Were,” Sheléa

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467 by Mozart, with Orchestra and 12-year-old pianist Sunny Ritter

“Glitter and Be Gay” from "Candide," Serena Sáenz

“Will He Like Me?” from "She Loves Me," Lily Kerhoas

“Song to the Moon” from "Rusalka," Juliana Grigoryan

“Summertime” from "Porgy and Bess," Serena Sáenz

“Mi Rancho,” Larisa Martinez

“Home” from "The Wiz," Sheléa

Finale: “The Drinking Song” from "La Traviata," all five Divas

Copyright: Lukas Beck / PBS Juliana Grigoryan in "The New Divas Live In Vienna"

"The New Divas: Live In Vienna" is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.