Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Is the world still at risk of recession or have we shaken off the post-Covid blues? On this episode, Ian Bremmer looks at the health of the global economy amid ongoing wars in the Middle East and Europe with economist and author Dambisa Moyo. Then, the everyday people filling a crucial gap amid New York’s migrant crisis.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Arrested Development

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand with the the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television