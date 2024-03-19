Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Sunday, March 24 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

The maritime history of San Diego dates back hundreds of years. Learn how Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo un-expectantly arrived to our region and what he was in search of during his voyage. This episode also explores how ships were used to carry people to San Diego during the 17th, 18th and 19th Centuries.

SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: Maritime History: Maritime History

About the Series: HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.