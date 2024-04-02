Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 2022, Bryan Adams took to the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall to perform three of his classic multiplatinum-selling albums in their entirety — “Waking Up the Neighbours,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” and “Into the Fire” — live in concert. Postponed due to the pandemic, it became a welcome celebration for everyone involved.

Bryan Adams – Live at the Royal Albert Hall Preview

At the last moment, Bryan decided to record and film the performances and called his friend and collaborator, Grammy Award-winning director Dick Carruthers, to scramble his crew for a multi-camera shoot. In one crazy day, Bryan and the band played two entire albums in the middle of the Albert Hall, then re-set that evening to perform in front of an enthusiastic and excited crowd of fans who had waited two years for this historic occasion.

Captured in cinematic 4K and presented in HD, the resulting three films showcase a stunning artist at the top of his game having enormous fun and are a convincing testament to the longevity and impact of the albums’ songs. Featuring "Waking Up the Neighbours" in its entirety in a classic live concert setting.

Courtesy of Northstar Media / PBS Bryan Adams performs at the famed venue in London, Royal Albert Hall, 2022

