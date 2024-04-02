Give Now
Bryan Adams - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 2, 2024 at 4:26 PM PDT
Bryan Adams performs at the famed venue in London, Royal Albert Hall, 2022
Courtesy of Northstar Media
/
PBS
Bryan Adams performs at the famed venue in London, Royal Albert Hall, 2022

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, April 7 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

In 2022, Bryan Adams took to the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall to perform three of his classic multiplatinum-selling albums in their entirety — “Waking Up the Neighbours,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” and “Into the Fire” — live in concert. Postponed due to the pandemic, it became a welcome celebration for everyone involved.

Bryan Adams – Live at the Royal Albert Hall Preview

At the last moment, Bryan decided to record and film the performances and called his friend and collaborator, Grammy Award-winning director Dick Carruthers, to scramble his crew for a multi-camera shoot. In one crazy day, Bryan and the band played two entire albums in the middle of the Albert Hall, then re-set that evening to perform in front of an enthusiastic and excited crowd of fans who had waited two years for this historic occasion.

Captured in cinematic 4K and presented in HD, the resulting three films showcase a stunning artist at the top of his game having enormous fun and are a convincing testament to the longevity and impact of the albums’ songs. Featuring "Waking Up the Neighbours" in its entirety in a classic live concert setting.

Bryan Adams performs at the famed venue in London, Royal Albert Hall, 2022
Courtesy of Northstar Media
/
PBS
Bryan Adams performs at the famed venue in London, Royal Albert Hall, 2022

Watch On Your Schedule:

“Bryan Adams – Live At The Royal Albert Hall” is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
