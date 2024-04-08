NEXT AT THE KENNEDY CENTER: Ben Folds Presents DECLASSIFIED

Premieres Friday, April 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. on KPBS 2

Ben Folds invites the virtuosic Jacob Collier, rising jazz superstar Laufey, and chart-topping English singer-songwriter dodie, to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Challenged to reimagine their music through an orchestral lens, with a driving mission that every note played on the stage matters, they create exquisite new versions of their hit songs, without a traditional rhythm section and only the Orchestra as their band.

Several of Folds’ longtime collaborators shed some light on the importance of his mission, including Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Regina Spektor, Tony Award- winning composer Alex Lacamoire, featured conductor Steven Reineke, and many more.

Credits: A production of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Matthew Winer and Steve Holtzman serve as executive producers for the Kennedy Center. Kristin Fosdick produces and directs the series with her team in the Kennedy Center’s multimedia department. Christopher John Farley is the executive in charge for PBS.