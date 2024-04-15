MIDSOMER MURDERS Season 22

Thursdays, April 18 - May 23, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV (Not in the PBS App)

Fan-favorite British crime drama MIDSOMER MURDERS returns Season 22. The fictional Midsomer County boasts a staggering murder toll of over 300 victims taken long before their time by the vengeful inhabitants of this quaint English province. Played by Neil Dudgeon, DCI John Barnaby uncovers cases of murder and mystery in this community.

© Bentley Productions & All3Media International / APT Neil Dudgon as DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter & Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins in Episode 2203 & 2204

With 12 episodes, the season follows Barnaby and his partner, DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix), as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality in Midsomer County. Their extraordinary investigations lead the duo to a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short, a twisted scarecrow festival and an amateur drama company with deadly secrets.

Guest stars featured this season are Emmy® Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (TED LASSO; GAME OF THRONES), Louise Jameson (DOCTOR WHO; Tenko), and Tracy-Ann Oberman (ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU; RIDLEY ROAD).

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episodes 2201 & 2202 – “The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy” Part 2 airs Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - After a local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, it unexpectedly gains a cult following. However, when a man is killed, Barnaby must investigate if this myth has become murderous reality. Guest stars include Mark Williams (FATHER BROWN) and Louise Jameson (DOCTOR WHO).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS “The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy” Preview

Episodes 2203 & 2204 – “The Stitcher Society” Thursday, April 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A local outcast, who was controversially acquitted of murder years previously, is the latest inductee into a post-operative heart rehab club. Following his arrival, members' dreams of a second chance at life begin being cut short. Guest stars include Hannah Waddingham (TED LASSO; GAME OF THRONES).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS: The Stitcher Society Preview

Episode 2205 & 2206 – “Happy Families” Thursday, May 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called in to investigate the death of Victor Karras, a manufacturer of exclusive board games, who appears to have been poisoned. Guest stars include Rachael Stirling (DETECTORISTS).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS “Happy Families” Preview

Episode 2207 & 2208 – “Scarecrow Murders” Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A scarecrow festival to raise church funds takes a grisly turn when dead bodies are found staged like the festival's straw creations. Barnaby's investigation uncovers more going on than a simple competition. Guest stars include Emily Bevan (GRANTCHESTER).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS “Scarecrow Murders” Preview

Episode 2209 & 2210 - “For Death Prepare” Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Midsomer Mummers, an amateur opera company, is in the middle of rehearsals for a charity concert, when a dead body is found in the theatre. The aim of the inquiry will be to find out who is most desperate to be the center of attention. Guest stars include Kevin Whately (INSPECTOR LEWIS; INSPECTOR MORSE).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS “For Death Prepare”

Episode 2211 & 2212 – “Witches of Angel's Rise” Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a body is found surrounded by ritual symbols on the eve of a Psychic Fayre, Barnaby must step into the spiritual world of mediums, psychics, and occult followers to find the killer. Guest stars include Tracy-Ann Oberman (ESCAPE TO THE CHATEAU) and Caroline Lee-Johnson (CHEF!).

Your web browser is not supported MIDSOMER MURDERS “Witches of Angel's Rise” Preview

Credits: Produced by Bentley Productions and distributed by American Public Television.