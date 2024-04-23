GUILT ON MASTERPIECE: Season 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, April 28 - May 19, 2024 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

The brothers are back together but enemies old, and new, cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems. Digging deep into their past, Max (Mark Bonnar, "Napoleon," WORLD ON FIRE) and Jake (Jamie Sives, ANNIKA, CHERNOBYL) hope to finally find a future free of danger...and each other.

Max and Jake find themselves back in Edinburgh where they soon face a familiar danger. Kenny tries to help a family member, while dramatic action plays out at a farm.

Max and Jake seek refuge with a face from the past in the Highlands, but Teddy is on their trail. Scotland's national bank is being sold and Maggie sees an opportunity.

Max, Jake and their new gang hide from Maggie in Edinburgh and discover her link to Sir Jim Sturrock. Maggie exerts pressure on Teddy and Aliza risks the bank sale.

Max and Jake have a plan for final victory, but so does everyone else. Maggie's enemies close in, and Sturrock's bank sale is in danger.

Credits: GUILT is written by Neil Forsyth (THE GOLD, "Eric, Ernie and Me") and made by Expectation and Happy Tramp North for BBC Scotland and BBC Two. The Director is Patrick Harkins. The Executive Producers are Nerys Evans, Neil Forsyth, and Neil Webster. The Producer is Margaret Matheson.