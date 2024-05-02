REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Mondays, May 6 - June 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream the series now with KPBS Passport!

For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II saw herself as the protector of the Crown, through every era and every scandal. THE REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR is the gripping inside story of the British Royal Family told by the people who really know it, from the former head of the British Army to Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting.

Spanning over six decades of British history, this epic family saga offers behind-the-scenes revelations and intimate insights into the stories we think we know – the celebrations, tragedies and scandals that made headlines around the world – alongside the assassinations, bomb plots and kidnappings that are an intrinsic part of royal life. The series, narrated by Adjoa Andoh (BRIDGERTON), unfolds in glossy and immersive archive from across the decades, bringing the family’s history to life like never before.

THE REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Love and Duty” premieres Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Members of The Royal Family wrestle with the ultimate dilemma; whether to choose love over duty to The Crown.

Alamy / https://www.alamy.com Queen Elizabeth II formally investing her son Prince Charles with the Coronet of the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Caernarfon castle. Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022.

Episode 2: “Threats” premieres Monday, May 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Royal Family come face to face with danger while Prince Charles searches for a bride.

by Dennis Stevens/ANL/Shutterstock (1494384a) / Shutterstock Earl Mountbatten funeral. Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales in Abbey. Earl Mountbatten was killed when his boat Shadow V was blown up by IRA half a mile out of Mullaghmore Harbour, Ireland.

Episode 3: “Intruders” premieres Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Queen must deal with a series of scandals after intruders bring trouble for the Royal Family.

Shutterstock (2587736ad) / Shutterstock Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Beaufort Polo Club, Britain, June 18, 2005.

Episode 4 – “Tomorrow’s People” premieres Monday, May 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Queen stages a comeback following the crisis surrounding Princess Diana’s death.

Getty Images / Bettmann Prince Andrew holds a rose in his mouth, as he and his mother and father, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (right) return from the Falklands on board the HMS Invincible. Princess Anne is behind Prince Andrew. (undated)

Episode 5 – “Heirs and Spares” premieres Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - During The Queen’s final years rifts appear between heirs and spares.

CAMERA PRESS / APT Her Majesty The Queen opening correspondence at her desk in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace. March 1991.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from All3Media International.