REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR (New Series Premiere)

REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR
Premieres Mondays, May 6 - June 3, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV
For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II saw herself as the protector of the Crown, through every era and every scandal. THE REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR is the gripping inside story of the British Royal Family told by the people who really know it, from the former head of the British Army to Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting.
Spanning over six decades of British history, this epic family saga offers behind-the-scenes revelations and intimate insights into the stories we think we know – the celebrations, tragedies and scandals that made headlines around the world – alongside the assassinations, bomb plots and kidnappings that are an intrinsic part of royal life. The series, narrated by Adjoa Andoh (BRIDGERTON), unfolds in glossy and immersive archive from across the decades, bringing the family’s history to life like never before.
Episode 1: “Love and Duty” premieres Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Members of The Royal Family wrestle with the ultimate dilemma; whether to choose love over duty to The Crown.
Episode 2: “Threats” premieres Monday, May 13 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Royal Family come face to face with danger while Prince Charles searches for a bride.
Episode 3: “Intruders” premieres Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Queen must deal with a series of scandals after intruders bring trouble for the Royal Family.
Episode 4 – “Tomorrow’s People” premieres Monday, May 27 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Queen stages a comeback following the crisis surrounding Princess Diana’s death.
Episode 5 – “Heirs and Spares” premieres Monday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - During The Queen’s final years rifts appear between heirs and spares.
