On this episode, Ian Bremmer talks with guest Emily Bazelon, lecturer at Yale Law School. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue decisions on cases impacting everything from reproductive rights to Donald Trump's legal woes. But public approval for the Court is at a record low. What does that mean for the health of our democracy?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Courting Controversy

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

